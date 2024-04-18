Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 40.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.54 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 39.87 and closed at 40.69 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 41.05, while the low was 39.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at 55,152.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,913,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.69 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 1,913,670 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 40.69.

