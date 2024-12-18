Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹66.43 and closed slightly lower at ₹66.36. The stock reached a high of ₹69.67 and a low of ₹66.20 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹94,930.86 crore, Suzlon has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 26,883,022 shares changing hands.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock today recorded a low of ₹67.41 and a high of ₹70.20. This range indicates a slight upward movement, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock shows volatility within a narrow band for the day.
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 63.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹67.58, reflecting a decline of 2.68%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with significant volume could suggest a potential further decline.
Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 68.41 and 67.62 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 67.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 68.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|68.25
|Support 1
|67.79
|Resistance 2
|68.5
|Support 2
|67.58
|Resistance 3
|68.71
|Support 3
|67.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|66.38
|10 Days
|66.68
|20 Days
|64.70
|50 Days
|67.59
|100 Days
|71.25
|300 Days
|58.65
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹68.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹67.36 and ₹70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 63.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹68.18, reflecting a drop of 1.81%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable gains, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a continued decline.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 68.99 and 67.56 in the last hour. Traders might find it useful to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 67.56 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 68.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹67.98 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹67.36 and ₹70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon decreased by 2.52% today, currently trading at ₹67.69, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are experiencing declines, while Bharat Heavy Electricals is seeing an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.46% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|67.69
|-1.75
|-2.52
|86.04
|33.83
|92144.29
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|242.45
|0.1
|0.04
|335.4
|166.0
|84422.63
|Voltas
|1752.25
|-17.35
|-0.98
|1946.2
|857.55
|57979.28
|Thermax
|4739.1
|-60.2
|-1.25
|5835.0
|2822.0
|53372.1
|Blue Star
|2041.7
|-17.4
|-0.85
|2198.0
|901.05
|41977.35
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 58.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹67.82, reflecting a decline of 2.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 69.39 & a low of 67.96 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price declined by 0.99%, trading at ₹68.75, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Thermax experienced declines, while Blue Star saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.15%, respectively.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹69.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹67.36 and ₹70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.07%, currently trading at ₹68.70. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 83.78%, reaching ₹68.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|-12.65%
|6 Months
|39.23%
|YTD
|82.09%
|1 Year
|83.78%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 170.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹69.67 & ₹66.2 yesterday to end at ₹69.44. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.