Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 69.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.07 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 66.43 and closed slightly lower at 66.36. The stock reached a high of 69.67 and a low of 66.20 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 94,930.86 crore, Suzlon has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 26,883,022 shares changing hands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock today recorded a low of 67.41 and a high of 70.20. This range indicates a slight upward movement, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock shows volatility within a narrow band for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -63.33% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 63.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 67.58, reflecting a decline of 2.68%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with significant volume could suggest a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 68.41 and 67.62 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 67.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 68.41. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 168.25Support 167.79
Resistance 268.5Support 267.58
Resistance 368.71Support 367.33
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days66.38
10 Days66.68
20 Days64.70
50 Days67.59
100 Days71.25
300 Days58.65
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹68.07, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹69.44

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 68.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 67.36 and 70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -63.57% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 63.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 68.18, reflecting a drop of 1.81%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable gains, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a continued decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 68.99 and 67.56 in the last hour. Traders might find it useful to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 67.56 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 68.99. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 168.41Support 167.62
Resistance 268.76Support 267.18
Resistance 369.2Support 366.83
18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹67.98, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹69.44

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 67.98 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 67.36 and 70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon decreased by 2.52% today, currently trading at 67.69, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are experiencing declines, while Bharat Heavy Electricals is seeing an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.46% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy67.69-1.75-2.5286.0433.8392144.29
Bharat Heavy Electricals242.450.10.04335.4166.084422.63
Voltas1752.25-17.35-0.981946.2857.5557979.28
Thermax4739.1-60.2-1.255835.02822.053372.1
Blue Star2041.7-17.4-0.852198.0901.0541977.35
18 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 18.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.10% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 58.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 67.82, reflecting a decline of 2.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 69.39 & a low of 67.96 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 168.99Support 167.56
Resistance 269.9Support 267.04
Resistance 370.42Support 366.13
18 Dec 2024, 10:11 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:51 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price declined by 0.99%, trading at 68.75, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Thermax experienced declines, while Blue Star saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy68.75-0.69-0.9986.0433.8393587.23
Bharat Heavy Electricals240.15-2.2-0.91335.4166.083621.75
Voltas1762.25-7.35-0.421946.2857.5558310.16
Thermax4797.0-2.3-0.055835.02822.054024.17
Blue Star2062.93.80.182198.0901.0542413.22
18 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹69.08, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹69.44

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 69.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 67.36 and 70.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 67.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 70.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.07%, currently trading at 68.70. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 83.78%, reaching 68.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months-12.65%
6 Months39.23%
YTD82.09%
1 Year83.78%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 170.82Support 167.36
Resistance 271.98Support 265.06
Resistance 374.28Support 363.9
18 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 215 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79578 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 170.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 69.67 & 66.2 yesterday to end at 69.44. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.