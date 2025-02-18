Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 51.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.41 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 50.81 and closed at 51.15, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 51.63 and dipped to a low of 49.46 during the session. With a market capitalization of 70,176.90 crore, Suzlon's trading volume on the BSE was 9,089,001 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49, indicating significant price volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:22:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.80%, currently trading at 51.00. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 9.75%, reaching 51.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.47%
3 Months-11.7%
6 Months-36.29%
YTD-17.36%
1 Year9.75%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 152.17Support 149.98
Resistance 253.03Support 248.65
Resistance 354.36Support 347.79
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 42.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy2212
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:15:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58033 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

18 Feb 2025, 08:05:24 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹51.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 51.63 & 49.46 yesterday to end at 51.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

