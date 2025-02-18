Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹50.81 and closed at ₹51.15, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹51.63 and dipped to a low of ₹49.46 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹70,176.90 crore, Suzlon's trading volume on the BSE was 9,089,001 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, indicating significant price volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹51.00. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 9.75%, reaching ₹51.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|3 Months
|-11.7%
|6 Months
|-36.29%
|YTD
|-17.36%
|1 Year
|9.75%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|52.17
|Support 1
|49.98
|Resistance 2
|53.03
|Support 2
|48.65
|Resistance 3
|54.36
|Support 3
|47.79
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 42.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹51.63 & ₹49.46 yesterday to end at ₹51.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend