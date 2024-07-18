Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plummet as investors sell off stocks

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹54.95, closing at ₹54.63. The high for the day was ₹56, and the low was ₹54.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,171.55 crores. The 52-week high was ₹56.45, and the low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 9,183,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.08, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹55.87
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹54.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹53.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹53.87 then there can be further negative price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price has decreased by -1.47% and is currently trading at ₹55.05. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 207.03% to ₹55.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|24.69%
|6 Months
|32.89%
|YTD
|46.28%
|1 Year
|207.03%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.44
|Support 1
|54.87
|Resistance 2
|57.01
|Support 2
|53.87
|Resistance 3
|58.01
|Support 3
|53.3
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 3.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64990 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹56 & ₹54.4 yesterday to end at ₹55.87. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend