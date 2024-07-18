Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plummet as investors sell off stocks

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 55.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.08 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 54.95, closing at 54.63. The high for the day was 56, and the low was 54.4. The market capitalization stood at 76,171.55 crores. The 52-week high was 56.45, and the low was 17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 9,183,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.08, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹55.87

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 54.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 53.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of 53.87 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price has decreased by -1.47% and is currently trading at 55.05. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 207.03% to 55.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months24.69%
6 Months32.89%
YTD46.28%
1 Year207.03%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.44Support 154.87
Resistance 257.01Support 253.87
Resistance 358.01Support 353.3
18 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 3.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2220
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64990 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 56 & 54.4 yesterday to end at 55.87. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

