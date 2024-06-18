Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 49.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.46 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock closed at 49.86 on the last trading day with an open price of 50.24. The high for the day was 51.18, and the low was 49.1. The market capitalization stood at 67,341.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.19 and 13.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,223,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:38 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹49.46, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹49.47

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 49.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 48.66 and 50.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 48.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at 49.94. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 242.42% to 49.94. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months18.49%
6 Months28.35%
YTD29.53%
1 Year242.42%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 150.75Support 148.66
Resistance 252.01Support 247.83
Resistance 352.84Support 346.57
18 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2200
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 90 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66736 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹49.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 51.18 & 49.1 yesterday to end at 49.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

