Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock closed at ₹49.86 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹50.24. The high for the day was ₹51.18, and the low was ₹49.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,341.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.19 and ₹13.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,223,016 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹49.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹48.66 and ₹50.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹48.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹49.94. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 242.42% to ₹49.94. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|18.49%
|6 Months
|28.35%
|YTD
|29.53%
|1 Year
|242.42%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.75
|Support 1
|48.66
|Resistance 2
|52.01
|Support 2
|47.83
|Resistance 3
|52.84
|Support 3
|46.57
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹51.18 & ₹49.1 yesterday to end at ₹49.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend