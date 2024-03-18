Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Slides as Market Turns Bearish

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 39.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39, closed at ₹39.05, with a high of ₹39.78 and a low of ₹37.6 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization was ₹53,157.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,406,601 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:41:29 AM IST
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.9, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹39.08
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹37.9 with a percent change of -3.02% and a net change of -1.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:31:39 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.96%
3 Months
0.57%
6 Months
62.81%
YTD
3.14%
1 Year
398.73%
18 Mar 2024, 09:04:21 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.08, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹39.05
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.08, with a marginal increase of 0.08% or 0.03 points.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,406,601 shares with a closing price of ₹39.05.
