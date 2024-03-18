Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Slides as Market Turns Bearish

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39, closed at ₹39.05, with a high of ₹39.78 and a low of ₹37.6 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization was ₹53,157.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,406,601 shares traded.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹37.9 with a percent change of -3.02% and a net change of -1.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|0.57%
|6 Months
|62.81%
|YTD
|3.14%
|1 Year
|398.73%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.08, with a marginal increase of 0.08% or 0.03 points.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,406,601 shares with a closing price of ₹39.05.
