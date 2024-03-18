Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Slides as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 39.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 39, closed at 39.05, with a high of 39.78 and a low of 37.6 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization was 53,157.43 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,406,601 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.9, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹39.08

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 37.9 with a percent change of -3.02% and a net change of -1.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months0.57%
6 Months62.81%
YTD3.14%
1 Year398.73%
18 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.08, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹39.05

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 39.08, with a marginal increase of 0.08% or 0.03 points.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,406,601 shares with a closing price of 39.05.

