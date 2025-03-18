Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 54.98, up 0.95% from yesterday's 54.46
BackBack

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹54.98, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹54.46

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 54.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.98 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights Premium
Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at 54.89 and closed slightly lower at 54.57. The stock reached a high of 56.50 and a low of 54.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of 74,324.71 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at 86.04, while the 52-week low is 35.49. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,852,616 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:11 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Shareholding information

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon has a 4.44% MF holding & 21.97% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.14% in to 4.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.82% in to 21.97% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33:45 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon has a ROE of 26.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.89% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.00% & 36.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00:43 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32:41 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 27.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:07:15 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 0.95%, reaching 54.98, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy54.980.520.9586.0435.875034.39
Bharat Heavy Electricals203.98.64.4335.4176.070999.27
Voltas1468.059.150.631946.21032.848575.53
Blue Star2157.85144.057.152419.951222.044368.59
Thermax3283.4543.51.345835.02949.4539124.38
18 Mar 2025, 05:35:38 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock today recorded a low of 54.78 and a high of 55.60. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, highlighting its current trading activity within these price limits. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:44 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed today at ₹54.98, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at 54.98 - a 0.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 55.47 , 55.95 , 56.29. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 54.65 , 54.31 , 53.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46:16 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -18.24% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 18.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 54.98, reflecting a decline of 0.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:47 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:12:14 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.55 and 55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 03:00:16 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:44 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days54.06
10 Days52.35
20 Days52.76
50 Days54.70
100 Days60.05
300 Days62.99
18 Mar 2025, 02:47:44 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.37% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 20.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 55.01, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:35:09 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.14 and 54.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.82 and selling near hourly resistance 55.14 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.09Support 154.85
Resistance 255.2Support 254.72
Resistance 355.33Support 354.61
18 Mar 2025, 02:12:42 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 27.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:06:45 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55.02, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 55.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.55 and 55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50:55 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.81% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 23.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 54.98, reflecting a decrease of 0.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:38:19 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.1 and 54.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.88 and selling near hourly resistance 55.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.14Support 154.82
Resistance 255.28Support 254.64
Resistance 355.46Support 354.5
18 Mar 2025, 01:03:59 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low price of 54.78 and a high of 55.60. This indicates a moderate fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:02 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.31% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of midnight, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 26.31% compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at 54.87, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36:11 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.2 and 54.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.84 and selling near hourly resistance 55.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.1Support 154.88
Resistance 255.24Support 254.8
Resistance 355.32Support 354.66
18 Mar 2025, 12:22:11 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days54.06
10 Days52.35
20 Days52.76
50 Days54.70
100 Days60.05
300 Days62.99
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:04 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:13:11 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55.09, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 55.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.55 and 55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45:39 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.39% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 23.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 55.10, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34:04 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.52 and 54.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.78 and selling near hourly resistance 55.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.2Support 154.84
Resistance 255.39Support 254.67
Resistance 355.56Support 354.48
18 Mar 2025, 11:22:26 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55.09, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 55.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.55 and 55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14:18 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 0.88%, reaching 54.94, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy54.940.480.8886.0435.874979.8
Bharat Heavy Electricals199.954.652.38335.4176.069623.86
Voltas1467.658.750.61946.21032.848562.3
Blue Star2127.3113.55.642419.951222.043740.43
Thermax3278.038.051.175835.02949.4539059.44
18 Mar 2025, 11:00:01 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 27.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:46:28 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.28% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 30.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 55.16, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price coupled with higher volume generally signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price accompanied by higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35:41 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 55.54 & a low of 54.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.52Support 154.78
Resistance 255.9Support 254.42
Resistance 356.26Support 354.04
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:38 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:54:18 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.05%, reaching 55.03, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.83% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy55.030.571.0586.0435.875102.63
Bharat Heavy Electricals198.453.151.61335.4176.069101.55
Voltas1470.0511.150.761946.21032.848641.71
Blue Star2106.4592.654.62419.951222.043311.73
Thermax3271.931.950.995835.02949.4538986.75
18 Mar 2025, 09:30:57 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.93, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 54.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.55 and 55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:20:39 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at 54.83. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 38.32%, reaching 54.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-9.48%
6 Months-35.66%
YTD-12.41%
1 Year38.32%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.88Support 153.55
Resistance 257.36Support 252.7
Resistance 358.21Support 351.22
18 Mar 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 28.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66535 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04:36 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 56.50 & 54.17 yesterday to end at 54.46. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue