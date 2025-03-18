Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 54.98, up 0.95% from yesterday's 54.46

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at ₹54.89 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.57. The stock reached a high of ₹56.50 and a low of ₹54.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹74,324.71 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹86.04, while the 52-week low is ₹35.49. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,852,616 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon has a 4.44% MF holding & 21.97% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.14% in to 4.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.82% in to 21.97% in quarter.
Suzlon has a ROE of 26.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.89% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.00% & 36.00% respectively.
Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 27.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 0.95%, reaching ₹54.98, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.98
|0.52
|0.95
|86.04
|35.8
|75034.39
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|203.9
|8.6
|4.4
|335.4
|176.0
|70999.27
|Voltas
|1468.05
|9.15
|0.63
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48575.53
|Blue Star
|2157.85
|144.05
|7.15
|2419.95
|1222.0
|44368.59
|Thermax
|3283.45
|43.5
|1.34
|5835.0
|2949.45
|39124.38
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock today recorded a low of ₹54.78 and a high of ₹55.60. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, highlighting its current trading activity within these price limits. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹54.98 - a 0.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 55.47 , 55.95 , 56.29. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 54.65 , 54.31 , 53.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon has decreased by 18.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹54.98, reflecting a decline of 0.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.55 and ₹55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|54.06
|10 Days
|52.35
|20 Days
|52.76
|50 Days
|54.70
|100 Days
|60.05
|300 Days
|62.99
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 20.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹55.01, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.14 and 54.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.82 and selling near hourly resistance 55.14 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.09
|Support 1
|54.85
|Resistance 2
|55.2
|Support 2
|54.72
|Resistance 3
|55.33
|Support 3
|54.61
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹55.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.55 and ₹55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 23.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹54.98, reflecting a decrease of 0.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.1 and 54.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.88 and selling near hourly resistance 55.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.14
|Support 1
|54.82
|Resistance 2
|55.28
|Support 2
|54.64
|Resistance 3
|55.46
|Support 3
|54.5
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low price of ₹54.78 and a high of ₹55.60. This indicates a moderate fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Suzlon Live Updates: As of midnight, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 26.31% compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹54.87, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.2 and 54.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.84 and selling near hourly resistance 55.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.1
|Support 1
|54.88
|Resistance 2
|55.24
|Support 2
|54.8
|Resistance 3
|55.32
|Support 3
|54.66
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹55.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.55 and ₹55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 23.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹55.10, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 55.52 and 54.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 54.78 and selling near hourly resistance 55.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.2
|Support 1
|54.84
|Resistance 2
|55.39
|Support 2
|54.67
|Resistance 3
|55.56
|Support 3
|54.48
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹55.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.55 and ₹55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 0.88%, reaching ₹54.94, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.94
|0.48
|0.88
|86.04
|35.8
|74979.8
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|199.95
|4.65
|2.38
|335.4
|176.0
|69623.86
|Voltas
|1467.65
|8.75
|0.6
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48562.3
|Blue Star
|2127.3
|113.5
|5.64
|2419.95
|1222.0
|43740.43
|Thermax
|3278.0
|38.05
|1.17
|5835.0
|2949.45
|39059.44
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 30.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹55.16, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price coupled with higher volume generally signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price accompanied by higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 55.54 & a low of 54.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.52
|Support 1
|54.78
|Resistance 2
|55.9
|Support 2
|54.42
|Resistance 3
|56.26
|Support 3
|54.04
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.05%, reaching ₹55.03, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.83% and 0.79%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|55.03
|0.57
|1.05
|86.04
|35.8
|75102.63
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|198.45
|3.15
|1.61
|335.4
|176.0
|69101.55
|Voltas
|1470.05
|11.15
|0.76
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48641.71
|Blue Star
|2106.45
|92.65
|4.6
|2419.95
|1222.0
|43311.73
|Thermax
|3271.9
|31.95
|0.99
|5835.0
|2949.45
|38986.75
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹54.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.55 and ₹55.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹54.83. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 38.32%, reaching ₹54.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-9.48%
|6 Months
|-35.66%
|YTD
|-12.41%
|1 Year
|38.32%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.88
|Support 1
|53.55
|Resistance 2
|57.36
|Support 2
|52.7
|Resistance 3
|58.21
|Support 3
|51.22
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.50 & ₹54.17 yesterday to end at ₹54.46. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.