Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹ 54.98, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹ 54.46

11 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 54.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.98 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.