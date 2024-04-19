Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 40.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.15 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 40.71 and closed at 40.54. The high for the day was 41.6, while the low was 40.71. The market capitalization stood at 55,982.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 50.72 and 7.91 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,568,475 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.15, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹40.54

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is at 41.15, with a 1.5% increase and a net change of 0.61. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 3,568,475 shares with a closing price of 40.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.