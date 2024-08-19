Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹77.34 and closed at ₹76.78. The stock reached a high of ₹80.4 and a low of ₹74.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹109028.53 crore, Suzlon has experienced a 52-week high of ₹84.4 and a low of ₹19.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,308,498 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 155 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.4 & ₹74.1 yesterday to end at ₹79.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend