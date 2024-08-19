Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 4.1 %. The stock closed at 76.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.93 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 77.34 and closed at 76.78. The stock reached a high of 80.4 and a low of 74.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 109028.53 crore, Suzlon has experienced a 52-week high of 84.4 and a low of 19.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,308,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 182 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 152234 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 155 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹76.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 80.4 & 74.1 yesterday to end at 79.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

