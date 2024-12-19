Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹69.9 and closed at ₹69.44, experiencing a high of ₹70.2 and a low of ₹67.37. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹92,736.57 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a 52-week low of ₹33.83. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4,403,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹66.75, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹67.95
Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹66.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹65.69. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹65.69 then there can be further negative price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 2.58%, currently trading at ₹66.20. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's shares have increased by 81.20%, reaching ₹66.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|-13.02%
|6 Months
|38.96%
|YTD
|77.88%
|1 Year
|81.2%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.64
|Support 1
|66.83
|Resistance 2
|71.31
|Support 2
|65.69
|Resistance 3
|72.45
|Support 3
|64.02
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 17.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78201 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹69.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.2 & ₹67.37 yesterday to end at ₹67.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.