Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 67.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 69.9 and closed at 69.44, experiencing a high of 70.2 and a low of 67.37. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 92,736.57 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a 52-week low of 33.83. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4,403,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹66.75, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹67.95

Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 66.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 65.69. If the stock price breaks the second support of 65.69 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 2.58%, currently trading at 66.20. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's shares have increased by 81.20%, reaching 66.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months-13.02%
6 Months38.96%
YTD77.88%
1 Year81.2%
19 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.64Support 166.83
Resistance 271.31Support 265.69
Resistance 372.45Support 364.02
19 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 17.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1122
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78201 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹69.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 70.2 & 67.37 yesterday to end at 67.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

