Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹51.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹51.41. The stock reached a high of ₹51.30 and dipped to a low of ₹49.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹69,112.17 crore, Suzlon's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,099,106 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹51.30 & ₹49.50 yesterday to end at ₹50.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend