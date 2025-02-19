Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 51.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.63 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 51.10 and closed slightly higher at 51.41. The stock reached a high of 51.30 and dipped to a low of 49.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 69,112.17 crore, Suzlon's shares have seen a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,099,106 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57359 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹51.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 51.30 & 49.50 yesterday to end at 50.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.