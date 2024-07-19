Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹55.5 and closed at ₹55.87. The stock reached a high of ₹55.7 and a low of ₹53.81. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹75,462.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹56.45 and the 52-week low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 4,847,664 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 4.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.7 & ₹53.81 yesterday to end at ₹55.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend