Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as trading turns negative

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹49.9 at open and ₹49.47 at close, with a high of ₹50.3 and low of ₹48.84. The market capitalization was ₹68100.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹52.19 and a low of ₹13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 3,445,472 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.3% to reach ₹49.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performance. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are witnessing a decrease in their stock prices, whereas Aia Engineering is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|301.9
|-3.55
|-1.16
|322.35
|83.3
|105123.49
|Suzlon Energy
|49.3
|-0.65
|-1.3
|52.19
|13.28
|67110.55
|Thermax
|5093.95
|-159.35
|-3.03
|5697.95
|2193.1
|57368.45
|Voltas
|1525.5
|-10.1
|-0.66
|1550.0
|745.0
|50476.47
|Aia Engineering
|4137.9
|19.5
|0.47
|4624.5
|3101.95
|39028.88
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹49.5, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹49.95
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹49.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹49.13 and ₹50.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹49.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹50.15. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 243.37% to ₹50.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.4%
|3 Months
|25.28%
|6 Months
|33.23%
|YTD
|30.79%
|1 Year
|243.37%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.57
|Support 1
|49.13
|Resistance 2
|51.15
|Support 2
|48.27
|Resistance 3
|52.01
|Support 3
|47.69
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69614 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹49.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.3 & ₹48.84 yesterday to end at ₹49.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend