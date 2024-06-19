Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as trading turns negative

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 49.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.5 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 49.9 at open and 49.47 at close, with a high of 50.3 and low of 48.84. The market capitalization was 68100.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 52.19 and a low of 13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 3,445,472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.3% to reach 49.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performance. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are witnessing a decrease in their stock prices, whereas Aia Engineering is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals301.9-3.55-1.16322.3583.3105123.49
Suzlon Energy49.3-0.65-1.352.1913.2867110.55
Thermax5093.95-159.35-3.035697.952193.157368.45
Voltas1525.5-10.1-0.661550.0745.050476.47
Aia Engineering4137.919.50.474624.53101.9539028.88
19 Jun 2024, 09:38:35 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹49.5, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 49.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 49.13 and 50.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 49.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 50.15. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 243.37% to 50.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.4%
3 Months25.28%
6 Months33.23%
YTD30.79%
1 Year243.37%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 150.57Support 149.13
Resistance 251.15Support 248.27
Resistance 352.01Support 347.69
19 Jun 2024, 08:37:09 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 1.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2200
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69614 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹49.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50.3 & 48.84 yesterday to end at 49.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

