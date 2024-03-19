Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 39.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.43 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 38.98 and closed at 39.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 38.98, while the low was 37.5. The market capitalization stood at 52,273.28 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,798,671 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 1,798,671 shares with a closing price of 39.08.

