Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.98 and closed at ₹39.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.98, while the low was ₹37.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,273.28 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,798,671 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.08 on last trading day
