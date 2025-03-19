Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹57.78, up 5.09% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55.43 and closed at ₹54.46, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹55.60 and a low of ₹54.78 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,034.39 crore, Suzlon's performance shows volatility, as it has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.80. The BSE volume for the day was 5,079,036 shares.
Suzlon Live Updates: Shareholding information
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon has a 4.44% MF holding & 21.97% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.14% in to 4.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.82% in to 21.97% in quarter.
Suzlon Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Suzlon has a ROE of 26.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.89% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.00% & 36.00% respectively.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 5.09%, reaching ₹57.78, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.78
|2.8
|5.09
|86.04
|35.8
|78855.71
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|206.0
|2.1
|1.03
|335.4
|176.0
|71730.51
|Voltas
|1494.2
|26.15
|1.78
|1946.2
|1032.8
|49440.79
|Blue Star
|2215.1
|57.25
|2.65
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45545.73
|Thermax
|3376.8
|100.8
|3.08
|5835.0
|2949.45
|40236.7
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹55.35 and a high reaching ₹58. This movement indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the trading session.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed today at ₹57.78, up 5.09% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹57.78 - a 5.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 58.72 , 59.69 , 61.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 56.07 , 54.39 , 53.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.24% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has surged by 94.24% compared to yesterday, while its price has increased to ₹57.78, reflecting a rise of 5.09%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates:
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.91, up 5.33% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹57.91 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 93.11% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 93.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹57.49, reflecting a rise of 4.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 57.68 and 56.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 56.88 and selling near hourly resistance 57.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.75
|Support 1
|57.21
|Resistance 2
|57.93
|Support 2
|56.85
|Resistance 3
|58.29
|Support 3
|56.67
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.32, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹57.32 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 100.95% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has surged by 100.95% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹57.05, reflecting an increase of 3.77%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 57.66 & a low of 56.86 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 57.12 and 57.32, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.68
|Support 1
|56.88
|Resistance 2
|58.07
|Support 2
|56.47
|Resistance 3
|58.48
|Support 3
|56.08
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon Energy stock recorded a low of ₹55.35 and reached a high of ₹57.66. The trading range indicates some volatility within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 90.42% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has increased by 90.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹57.40, reflecting a rise of 4.40%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 57.12 & a low of 56.71 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 56.92 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.12
|Support 1
|56.71
|Resistance 2
|57.32
|Support 2
|56.5
|Resistance 3
|57.53
|Support 3
|56.3
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹56.92, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹56.92 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 70.43% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 70.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹56.89, reflecting a rise of 3.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal an impending further drop in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 56.83 and 55.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 55.83 and selling near hourly resistance 56.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.92
|Support 1
|56.42
|Resistance 2
|57.11
|Support 2
|56.11
|Resistance 3
|57.42
|Support 3
|55.92
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹56.67, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹56.67 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 75.59% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 75.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹56.59, reflecting a rise of 2.93%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 56.88 & a low of 55.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.83
|Support 1
|55.83
|Resistance 2
|57.36
|Support 2
|55.36
|Resistance 3
|57.83
|Support 3
|54.83
Suzlon Live Updates:
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55.96, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹54.98
Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹55.47 & second resistance of ₹55.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹56.29. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹56.29 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.16%, currently trading at ₹56.17. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 42.62% to reach ₹56.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|-15.31%
|6 Months
|-32.95%
|YTD
|-11.64%
|1 Year
|42.62%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.47
|Support 1
|54.65
|Resistance 2
|55.95
|Support 2
|54.31
|Resistance 3
|56.29
|Support 3
|53.83
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 27.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66429 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.60 & ₹54.78 yesterday to end at ₹54.98. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.