Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 57.78, up 5.09% from yesterday's 54.98

10 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 5.09 %. The stock closed at 54.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.78 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 55.43 and closed at 54.46, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 55.60 and a low of 54.78 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,034.39 crore, Suzlon's performance shows volatility, as it has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.80. The BSE volume for the day was 5,079,036 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Shareholding information

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon has a 4.44% MF holding & 21.97% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.14% in to 4.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.82% in to 21.97% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon has a ROE of 26.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.89% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.00% & 36.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has increased by 5.09%, reaching 57.78, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.782.85.0986.0435.878855.71
Bharat Heavy Electricals206.02.11.03335.4176.071730.51
Voltas1494.226.151.781946.21032.849440.79
Blue Star2215.157.252.652419.951222.045545.73
Thermax3376.8100.83.085835.02949.4540236.7
19 Mar 2025, 05:36 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 55.35 and a high reaching 58. This movement indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed today at ₹57.78, up 5.09% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at 57.78 - a 5.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 58.72 , 59.69 , 61.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 56.07 , 54.39 , 53.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.24% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has surged by 94.24% compared to yesterday, while its price has increased to 57.78, reflecting a rise of 5.09%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:12 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.91, up 5.33% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 57.91 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days54.06
10 Days52.35
20 Days52.76
50 Days54.70
100 Days60.05
300 Days62.99
19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 93.11% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 93.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 57.49, reflecting a rise of 4.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 57.68 and 56.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 56.88 and selling near hourly resistance 57.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.75Support 157.21
Resistance 257.93Support 256.85
Resistance 358.29Support 356.67
19 Mar 2025, 02:04 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.32, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 57.32 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 100.95% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has surged by 100.95% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 57.05, reflecting an increase of 3.77%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 57.66 & a low of 56.86 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 57.12 and 57.32, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.68Support 156.88
Resistance 258.07Support 256.47
Resistance 358.48Support 356.08
19 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon Energy stock recorded a low of 55.35 and reached a high of 57.66. The trading range indicates some volatility within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 90.42% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Suzlon has increased by 90.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 57.40, reflecting a rise of 4.40%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 57.12 & a low of 56.71 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 56.92 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.12Support 156.71
Resistance 257.32Support 256.5
Resistance 357.53Support 356.3
19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹56.92, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 56.92 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 70.43% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 70.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 56.89, reflecting a rise of 3.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal an impending further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 56.83 and 55.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 55.83 and selling near hourly resistance 56.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.92Support 156.42
Resistance 257.11Support 256.11
Resistance 357.42Support 355.92
19 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹56.67, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 56.67 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 56.29. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 75.59% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has increased by 75.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 56.59, reflecting a rise of 2.93%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 56.88 & a low of 55.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.83Support 155.83
Resistance 257.36Support 255.36
Resistance 357.83Support 354.83
19 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹55.96, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹54.98

Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 55.47 & second resistance of 55.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 56.29. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 56.29 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.16%, currently trading at 56.17. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 42.62% to reach 56.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-15.31%
6 Months-32.95%
YTD-11.64%
1 Year42.62%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.47Support 154.65
Resistance 255.95Support 254.31
Resistance 356.29Support 353.83
19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 27.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66429 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 55.60 & 54.78 yesterday to end at 54.98. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

