Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹80.7 and closed at ₹79.93. The stock reached a high of ₹82.45 and a low of ₹79.23. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110160.69 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Suzlon's stock has ranged between ₹19.3 and ₹84.4. On this day, the BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,795,705 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.47
|Support 1
|79.23
|Resistance 2
|84.08
|Support 2
|77.6
|Resistance 3
|85.71
|Support 3
|75.99
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 13.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.45 & ₹79.23 yesterday to end at ₹80.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend