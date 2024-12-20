Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 67.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.03 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 66.02 and closed at 67.95, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 68.50 and maintained a low of 66.02 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 91,508.28 crore, Suzlon continues to show resilience in the market, despite its 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE volume for the day was 6,170,653 shares.

20 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 19.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1122
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
20 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73277 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

20 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹67.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 68.5 & 66.02 yesterday to end at 67.03. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

