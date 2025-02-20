Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹50.48 and closed at ₹50.63, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹55.35 and a low of ₹49.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,930.77 crore, the company is positioned between its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,843,631 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.42
|Support 1
|50.98
|Resistance 2
|58.57
|Support 2
|47.69
|Resistance 3
|61.86
|Support 3
|45.54
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.35 & ₹49.85 yesterday to end at ₹54.16. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.