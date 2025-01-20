Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 56.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.88 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's shares opened at 57.01 and closed slightly lower at 56.88, with a high of 57.39 and a low of 55.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 77,575.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,690,030 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹56.88, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹56.83

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 56.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.08 and 57.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.23% and is currently trading at 57.53. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have risen by 32.49% to reach the same price of 57.53. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months-16.53%
6 Months4.2%
YTD-8.65%
1 Year32.49%
20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.53Support 156.08
Resistance 258.19Support 255.29
Resistance 358.98Support 354.63
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52782 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹56.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 57.39 & 55.95 yesterday to end at 56.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

