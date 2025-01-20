Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's shares opened at ₹57.01 and closed slightly lower at ₹56.88, with a high of ₹57.39 and a low of ₹55.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹77,575.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,690,030 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹56.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.08 and ₹57.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.23% and is currently trading at ₹57.53. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have risen by 32.49% to reach the same price of ₹57.53. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|-16.53%
|6 Months
|4.2%
|YTD
|-8.65%
|1 Year
|32.49%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.53
|Support 1
|56.08
|Resistance 2
|58.19
|Support 2
|55.29
|Resistance 3
|58.98
|Support 3
|54.63
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.39 & ₹55.95 yesterday to end at ₹56.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend