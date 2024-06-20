Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 49.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 50, closed at 49.95, with the high reaching 50.26 and the low at 48.8. The market capitalization stood at 66,668.85 crore. The 52-week high was 52.19, and the low was 13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 3,234,231 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68432 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹49.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50.26 & 48.8 yesterday to end at 49.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

