Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹50, closed at ₹49.95, with the high reaching ₹50.26 and the low at ₹48.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,668.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.19, and the low was ₹13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 3,234,231 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.26 & ₹48.8 yesterday to end at ₹49.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend