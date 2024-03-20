Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 38.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.4 and closed at ₹38.43 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.65, while the low was ₹36.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,505.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 1,976,218.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.43 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 1,976,218 shares with a closing price of ₹38.43.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!