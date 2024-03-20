Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.4 and closed at ₹38.43 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.65, while the low was ₹36.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,505.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 1,976,218.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
