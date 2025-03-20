Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹58.38, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55.47 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.98. The stock reached a high of ₹58 and a low of ₹55.35 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹78,855.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.80, with a trading volume of 12,640,065 shares on BSE.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.04%, reaching ₹58.38, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Voltas and Blue Star experienced declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Thermax saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|58.38
|0.6
|1.04
|86.04
|35.8
|79674.57
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|206.45
|0.45
|0.22
|335.4
|176.0
|71887.2
|Voltas
|1470.0
|-24.45
|-1.64
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48640.05
|Blue Star
|2210.9
|-4.2
|-0.19
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45459.37
|Thermax
|3513.7
|129.75
|3.83
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41867.95
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Suzlon Energy's stock reached a low of ₹56.66 and a high of ₹59.40. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance within the session, indicating some volatility as it navigates market conditions.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed today at ₹58.38, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹58.38 - a 1.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 59.61 , 60.88 , 62.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 56.87 , 55.4 , 54.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -33.52% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon is down by 33.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹58.38, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates:
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.48, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹58.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.07 and ₹58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|53.97
|10 Days
|52.82
|20 Days
|52.82
|50 Days
|54.54
|100 Days
|59.89
|300 Days
|63.04
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -34.00% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon is down by 34.00% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹58.27, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price movements to understand market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a further decline in value.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.12 and 57.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.73 and selling near hourly resistance 58.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.15
|Support 1
|57.77
|Resistance 2
|58.35
|Support 2
|57.59
|Resistance 3
|58.53
|Support 3
|57.39
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.01, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹58.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.07 and ₹58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -35.64% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 35.64% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹58.04, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.09 and 57.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.73 and selling near hourly resistance 58.09 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.12
|Support 1
|57.73
|Resistance 2
|58.28
|Support 2
|57.5
|Resistance 3
|58.51
|Support 3
|57.34
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon Energy's stock recorded a low of ₹56.66 and reached a high of ₹59.40. This indicates a trading range of ₹2.74 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity.
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.63% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 28.63% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹57.97, reflecting a decline of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.04 and 57.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.53 and selling near hourly resistance 58.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.09
|Support 1
|57.73
|Resistance 2
|58.23
|Support 2
|57.51
|Resistance 3
|58.45
|Support 3
|57.37
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|53.97
|10 Days
|52.82
|20 Days
|52.82
|50 Days
|54.54
|100 Days
|59.89
|300 Days
|63.04
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.87, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹57.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.07 and ₹58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -15.15% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 15.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹57.66, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.48 and 56.66 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 56.66 and selling near hourly resistance 58.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.04
|Support 1
|57.53
|Resistance 2
|58.3
|Support 2
|57.28
|Resistance 3
|58.55
|Support 3
|57.02
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.80, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹57.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.07 and ₹58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 0.12%, reaching ₹57.85, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Blue Star are experiencing declines, Thermax is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.61%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.85
|0.07
|0.12
|86.04
|35.8
|78951.24
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|205.65
|-0.35
|-0.17
|335.4
|176.0
|71608.63
|Voltas
|1479.55
|-14.9
|-1.0
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48956.05
|Blue Star
|2193.6
|-21.5
|-0.97
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45103.66
|Thermax
|3411.65
|27.7
|0.82
|5835.0
|2949.45
|40651.96
Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.83% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 8.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹57.80, reflecting a slight drop of 0.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.49 & a low of 56.67 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.48
|Support 1
|56.66
|Resistance 2
|59.4
|Support 2
|55.76
|Resistance 3
|60.3
|Support 3
|54.84
Suzlon Live Updates:
Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price decreased by 0.26%, bringing it to ₹57.63, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas experienced declines, while Blue Star and Thermax saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.63
|-0.15
|-0.26
|86.04
|35.8
|78651.0
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|204.7
|-1.3
|-0.63
|335.4
|176.0
|71277.84
|Voltas
|1485.4
|-9.05
|-0.61
|1946.2
|1032.8
|49149.62
|Blue Star
|2222.2
|7.1
|0.32
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45691.72
|Thermax
|3456.35
|72.4
|2.14
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41184.59
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.36, up 1% from yesterday's ₹57.78
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹58.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.07 and ₹58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.70%, currently trading at ₹58.76. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has surged by 55.48%, reaching ₹58.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.44%
|3 Months
|-9.66%
|6 Months
|-28.53%
|YTD
|-7.17%
|1 Year
|55.48%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.72
|Support 1
|56.07
|Resistance 2
|59.69
|Support 2
|54.39
|Resistance 3
|61.37
|Support 3
|53.42
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68242 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 79 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58 & ₹55.35 yesterday to end at ₹57.78. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.