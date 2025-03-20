Explore
Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 58.38, up 1.04% from yesterday's 57.78
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹58.38, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹57.78

10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 57.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.38 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights Premium
Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 55.47 and closed slightly lower at 54.98. The stock reached a high of 58 and a low of 55.35 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of 78,855.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.80, with a trading volume of 12,640,065 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:08 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Suzlon has delivered a EPS growth of 58.20% & a revenue growth of 25.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 92569.80 cr which is 42.48% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 79.09% for revenue & 97.55% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:13 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:05:42 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.04%, reaching 58.38, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Voltas and Blue Star experienced declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Thermax saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy58.380.61.0486.0435.879674.57
Bharat Heavy Electricals206.450.450.22335.4176.071887.2
Voltas1470.0-24.45-1.641946.21032.848640.05
Blue Star2210.9-4.2-0.192419.951222.045459.37
Thermax3513.7129.753.835835.02949.4541867.95
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:05 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Suzlon Energy's stock reached a low of 56.66 and a high of 59.40. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance within the session, indicating some volatility as it navigates market conditions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52:22 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed today at ₹58.38, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price closed the day at 58.38 - a 1.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 59.61 , 60.88 , 62.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 56.87 , 55.4 , 54.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:16 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -33.52% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon is down by 33.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 58.38, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31:04 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:58 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.48, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 58.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.07 and 58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:40 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:40 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days53.97
10 Days52.82
20 Days52.82
50 Days54.54
100 Days59.89
300 Days63.04
20 Mar 2025, 02:50:56 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -34.00% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Suzlon is down by 34.00% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 58.27, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price movements to understand market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a further decline in value.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35:11 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.12 and 57.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.73 and selling near hourly resistance 58.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.15Support 157.77
Resistance 258.35Support 257.59
Resistance 358.53Support 357.39
20 Mar 2025, 02:15:25 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:01:46 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.01, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 58.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.07 and 58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45:02 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -35.64% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 35.64% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 58.04, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:34 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.09 and 57.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.73 and selling near hourly resistance 58.09 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.12Support 157.73
Resistance 258.28Support 257.5
Resistance 358.51Support 357.34
20 Mar 2025, 01:00:06 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon Energy's stock recorded a low of 56.66 and reached a high of 59.40. This indicates a trading range of 2.74 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51:16 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.63% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 28.63% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 57.97, reflecting a decline of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:48 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.04 and 57.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 57.53 and selling near hourly resistance 58.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.09Support 157.73
Resistance 258.23Support 257.51
Resistance 358.45Support 357.37
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:43 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:15 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days53.97
10 Days52.82
20 Days52.82
50 Days54.54
100 Days59.89
300 Days63.04
20 Mar 2025, 12:12:16 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.87, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 57.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.07 and 58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:18 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -15.15% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 15.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 57.66, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:49 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 58.48 and 56.66 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 56.66 and selling near hourly resistance 58.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.04Support 157.53
Resistance 258.3Support 257.28
Resistance 358.55Support 357.02
20 Mar 2025, 11:27:20 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.80, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 57.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.07 and 58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:13:08 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 0.12%, reaching 57.85, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Blue Star are experiencing declines, Thermax is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.61%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.850.070.1286.0435.878951.24
Bharat Heavy Electricals205.65-0.35-0.17335.4176.071608.63
Voltas1479.55-14.9-1.01946.21032.848956.05
Blue Star2193.6-21.5-0.972419.951222.045103.66
Thermax3411.6527.70.825835.02949.4540651.96
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:41 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:50:51 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.83% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 8.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 57.80, reflecting a slight drop of 0.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33:36 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.49 & a low of 56.67 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.48Support 156.66
Resistance 259.4Support 255.76
Resistance 360.3Support 354.84
20 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:53:28 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price decreased by 0.26%, bringing it to 57.63, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas experienced declines, while Blue Star and Thermax saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.63-0.15-0.2686.0435.878651.0
Bharat Heavy Electricals204.7-1.3-0.63335.4176.071277.84
Voltas1485.4-9.05-0.611946.21032.849149.62
Blue Star2222.27.10.322419.951222.045691.72
Thermax3456.3572.42.145835.02949.4541184.59
20 Mar 2025, 09:30:59 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.36, up 1% from yesterday's ₹57.78

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 58.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.07 and 58.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.70%, currently trading at 58.76. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has surged by 55.48%, reaching 58.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.44%
3 Months-9.66%
6 Months-28.53%
YTD-7.17%
1 Year55.48%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.72Support 156.07
Resistance 259.69Support 254.39
Resistance 361.37Support 353.42
20 Mar 2025, 08:33:13 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68242 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 79 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01:44 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 58 & 55.35 yesterday to end at 57.78. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

