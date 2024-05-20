Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Slides Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹42.54 on the last day, with a high of ₹43 and a low of ₹42.3. The market capitalization was ₹57,813.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 450,971 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Despite gains in its peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering, Suzlon's share price is down by -0.16% at ₹42.47. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing slight decreases of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|310.05
|10.45
|3.49
|318.15
|77.3
|107961.37
|Suzlon Energy
|42.47
|-0.07
|-0.16
|50.72
|8.19
|52973.2
|Thermax
|4973.55
|33.05
|0.67
|5347.15
|2192.7
|56012.49
|Voltas
|1296.4
|7.7
|0.6
|1500.0
|745.0
|42895.9
|Aia Engineering
|3812.7
|23.0
|0.61
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35961.58
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.47, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹42.54
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.15 and ₹43.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has dropped by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹42.47. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 401.18%, reaching ₹42.47. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.77%
|3 Months
|-10.9%
|6 Months
|0.71%
|YTD
|11.52%
|1 Year
|401.18%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|43.0
|Support 1
|42.15
|Resistance 2
|43.4
|Support 2
|41.7
|Resistance 3
|43.85
|Support 3
|41.3
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32745 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹43 & ₹42.3 yesterday to end at ₹42.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
