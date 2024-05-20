Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Slides Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 42.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 42.54 on the last day, with a high of 43 and a low of 42.3. The market capitalization was 57,813.09 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 450,971 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Despite gains in its peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering, Suzlon's share price is down by -0.16% at 42.47. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing slight decreases of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals310.0510.453.49318.1577.3107961.37
Suzlon Energy42.47-0.07-0.1650.728.1952973.2
Thermax4973.5533.050.675347.152192.756012.49
Voltas1296.47.70.61500.0745.042895.9
Aia Engineering3812.723.00.614624.52705.035961.58
20 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.47, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹42.54

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.15 and 43.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has dropped by 0.16% and is currently trading at 42.47. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 401.18%, reaching 42.47. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.77%
3 Months-10.9%
6 Months0.71%
YTD11.52%
1 Year401.18%
20 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 143.0Support 142.15
Resistance 243.4Support 241.7
Resistance 343.85Support 341.3
20 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32745 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 43 & 42.3 yesterday to end at 42.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

