Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 80.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.39 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 81.28 and closed slightly lower at 80.76. The stock reached a high of 81.64 and a low of 78.5. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at 108,291.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were 84.4 and 19.83, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,093,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.17Support 178.09
Resistance 282.92Support 276.76
Resistance 384.25Support 375.01
21 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 11.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1120
    Hold2200
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 104 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 154697 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

21 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹80.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 81.64 & 78.5 yesterday to end at 79.39. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

