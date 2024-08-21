Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹81.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹80.76. The stock reached a high of ₹81.64 and a low of ₹78.5. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at ₹108,291.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹84.4 and ₹19.83, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,093,862 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.17
|Support 1
|78.09
|Resistance 2
|82.92
|Support 2
|76.76
|Resistance 3
|84.25
|Support 3
|75.01
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 11.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.64 & ₹78.5 yesterday to end at ₹79.39. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend