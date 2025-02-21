Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹54.06 and closed at ₹54.16, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹55.30 and a low of ₹53.07 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹74,954.56 crore, Suzlon's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,716,469 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.64%, currently trading at ₹55.75. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have experienced a significant rise of 22.64%, reaching ₹55.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.87%
|3 Months
|-14.42%
|6 Months
|-29.25%
|YTD
|-11.8%
|1 Year
|22.64%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.72
|Support 1
|53.62
|Resistance 2
|56.58
|Support 2
|52.38
|Resistance 3
|57.82
|Support 3
|51.52
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 27.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57056 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.30 & ₹53.07 yesterday to end at ₹54.91. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.