Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹57.84 and closed at ₹56.83, experiencing a high of ₹58.76 and a low of ₹56.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹79,281.33 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,760,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.09
|Support 1
|56.56
|Resistance 2
|60.21
|Support 2
|55.15
|Resistance 3
|61.62
|Support 3
|54.03
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 34.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.76 & ₹56.15 yesterday to end at ₹58.13. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.