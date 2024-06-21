Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹51.34 and closed at ₹48.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹51.34 and the low was ₹49.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,877.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹52.19 and ₹13.28 respectively. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 14,798,050 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|51.4
|Support 1
|49.61
|Resistance 2
|52.27
|Support 2
|48.69
|Resistance 3
|53.19
|Support 3
|47.82
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 3.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹51.34 & ₹49.55 yesterday to end at ₹48.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend