Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 36.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.1 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹37.13, with a high of ₹37.9 and a low of ₹35.8 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,403.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,051,128 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.1, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹36.32
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹37.1, with a 2.15% increase in value and a net change of 0.78.
21 Mar 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.81%
3 Months
-0.43%
6 Months
40.43%
YTD
-4.97%
1 Year
365.38%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:14 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹36.32, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹37.13
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹36.32 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -0.81. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding their investments in Suzlon.
21 Mar 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.13 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 2051128 shares with a closing price of ₹37.13.
