Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹37.13, with a high of ₹37.9 and a low of ₹35.8 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,403.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,051,128 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹37.1, with a 2.15% increase in value and a net change of 0.78.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|3 Months
|-0.43%
|6 Months
|40.43%
|YTD
|-4.97%
|1 Year
|365.38%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹36.32 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -0.81. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding their investments in Suzlon.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 2051128 shares with a closing price of ₹37.13.
