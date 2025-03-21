Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 58.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.50 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 58.97 and closed at 57.78, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 59.40 and a low of 56.66 during the session. With a market capitalization of 79,674.57 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 9,497,924. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.80.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50:56 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.72% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume is down by 14.72% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 57.69, reflecting a decrease of 1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:35 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.63 & a low of 57.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.55Support 157.32
Resistance 259.21Support 256.75
Resistance 359.78Support 356.09
21 Mar 2025, 10:15:19 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:53:18 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price decreased by 0.19%, trading at 58.27, while its peers show a mixed performance. Companies like Voltas are experiencing declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy58.27-0.11-0.1986.0435.879524.44
Bharat Heavy Electricals209.53.051.48335.4176.072949.23
Voltas1442.95-27.05-1.841946.21032.847745.01
Blue Star2222.9512.050.552419.951222.045707.14
Thermax3530.04.450.135835.02949.4542062.18
21 Mar 2025, 09:30:54 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹58.50, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹58.38

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 58.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.87 and 59.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 59.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15:50 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares has declined by 0.27%, currently trading at 58.22. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's share price has increased by 60.85%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.43%
3 Months-9.64%
6 Months-27.89%
YTD-6.16%
1 Year60.85%
21 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.61Support 156.87
Resistance 260.88Support 255.4
Resistance 362.35Support 354.13
21 Mar 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4432
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69200 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:48 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹57.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 59.40 & 56.66 yesterday to end at 58.38. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

