Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹58.97 and closed at ₹57.78, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹59.40 and a low of ₹56.66 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹79,674.57 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 9,497,924. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.80.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume is down by 14.72% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹57.69, reflecting a decrease of 1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.63 & a low of 57.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.55
|Support 1
|57.32
|Resistance 2
|59.21
|Support 2
|56.75
|Resistance 3
|59.78
|Support 3
|56.09
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price decreased by 0.19%, trading at ₹58.27, while its peers show a mixed performance. Companies like Voltas are experiencing declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|58.27
|-0.11
|-0.19
|86.04
|35.8
|79524.44
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|209.5
|3.05
|1.48
|335.4
|176.0
|72949.23
|Voltas
|1442.95
|-27.05
|-1.84
|1946.2
|1032.8
|47745.01
|Blue Star
|2222.95
|12.05
|0.55
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45707.14
|Thermax
|3530.0
|4.45
|0.13
|5835.0
|2949.45
|42062.18
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹58.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.87 and ₹59.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 59.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares has declined by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹58.22. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's share price has increased by 60.85%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.43%
|3 Months
|-9.64%
|6 Months
|-27.89%
|YTD
|-6.16%
|1 Year
|60.85%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.61
|Support 1
|56.87
|Resistance 2
|60.88
|Support 2
|55.4
|Resistance 3
|62.35
|Support 3
|54.13
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.40 & ₹56.66 yesterday to end at ₹58.38. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.