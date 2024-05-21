Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Drop in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹42.54 on the last trading day with a high of ₹43 and a low of ₹42.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹57813.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 450,971 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹42.47
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.18 and ₹42.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹42.40. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 400.00% to ₹42.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.97%
|3 Months
|-11.22%
|6 Months
|0.47%
|YTD
|11.26%
|1 Year
|400.0%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.93
|Support 1
|42.18
|Resistance 2
|43.37
|Support 2
|41.87
|Resistance 3
|43.68
|Support 3
|41.43
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 15.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29574 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹43 & ₹42.3 yesterday to end at ₹42.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!