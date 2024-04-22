Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -4.23 %. The stock closed at 41.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.41 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at 40.5, closed at 41.15, with a high of 40.5 and a low of 39.1. The market capitalization was at 53,647.6 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 7.91. The BSE volume was at 4,877,118 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's BSE volume was 4,877,118 shares with a closing price of 41.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.