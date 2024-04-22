Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at ₹40.5, closed at ₹41.15, with a high of ₹40.5 and a low of ₹39.1. The market capitalization was at ₹53,647.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume was at 4,877,118 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon's BSE volume was 4,877,118 shares with a closing price of ₹41.15.