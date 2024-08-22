Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 79.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.84 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 79.4 and closed slightly lower at 79.39. The stock reached a high of 80.13 and a low of 78.6. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at 107,541.72 crore. The company's 52-week high is 84.4, while the 52-week low is 19.83. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,754,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 142189 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹79.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 80.13 & 78.6 yesterday to end at 78.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.