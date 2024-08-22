Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹79.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.39. The stock reached a high of ₹80.13 and a low of ₹78.6. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at ₹107,541.72 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹84.4, while the 52-week low is ₹19.83. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,754,413 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.13 & ₹78.6 yesterday to end at ₹78.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend