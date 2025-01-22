Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹58.26 and closed slightly lower at ₹58.13. The day's trading saw a high of ₹58.48 and a low of ₹56.36. With a market capitalization of ₹78,380.56 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its 52-week low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume for the day was 4,473,273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹56.76. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's shares have experienced a notable increase of 37.39%, also reaching ₹56.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|-11.39%
|6 Months
|-0.69%
|YTD
|-7.7%
|1 Year
|37.39%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.48
|Support 1
|56.36
|Resistance 2
|59.53
|Support 2
|55.29
|Resistance 3
|60.6
|Support 3
|54.24
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 35.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.48 & ₹56.36 yesterday to end at ₹57.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend