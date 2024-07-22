Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, opening and closing at ₹55.35. The high for the day was ₹55.84, and the low was ₹53.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,358.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45, and the low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 2,899,203 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.67
|Support 1
|53.62
|Resistance 2
|56.79
|Support 2
|52.69
|Resistance 3
|57.72
|Support 3
|51.57
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 6.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.84 & ₹53.82 yesterday to end at ₹54.54. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend