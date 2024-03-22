Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 36.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.34 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 36.6 and closed at 36.32 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 38.13, while the low was 36.6. The market capitalization stood at 50,790.64 crores. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 6,058,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹36.32 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 6,058,195 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 36.32.

