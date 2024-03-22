Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹36.6 and closed at ₹36.32 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.13, while the low was ₹36.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,790.64 crores. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 6,058,195 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹36.32 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 6,058,195 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹36.32.