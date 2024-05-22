Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 44.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.2 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 42.26 at opening and 42.47 at closing. The high for the day was 44.16, while the low was 42.05. The market capitalization stood at 59936.67 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 2669093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:42:03 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price reached a peak of 46.2 and a trough of 45.9 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 46.19 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.3Support 146.0
Resistance 246.4Support 245.8
Resistance 346.6Support 345.7
22 May 2024, 01:06:23 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 43.15, while the high price reached 46.23.

22 May 2024, 12:47:09 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 346.55% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 AM has increased by 346.55% compared to yesterday, with the price at 45.96, up by 4.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:41:57 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon reached a peak of 46.23 and a bottom of 46.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.19Support 145.96
Resistance 246.32Support 245.86
Resistance 346.42Support 345.73
22 May 2024, 12:25:36 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days42.03
10 Days40.83
20 Days40.95
50 Days40.62
100 Days41.72
300 Days35.43
22 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:15:08 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹46.2, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹44.03

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 44.87 & second resistance of 45.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 47.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 47.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 12:00:31 PM IST

Multibagger Suzlon Energy stock hits 5% upper circuit after company secures new wind power project

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-suzlon-energy-stock-hits-5-upper-circuit-after-company-secures-new-wind-power-project-11716355403722.html

22 May 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 398.98% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM today is 398.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at 46.1, up by 4.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41:50 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 47.26 and 44.18 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 44.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 47.26.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.27Support 146.14
Resistance 246.32Support 246.06
Resistance 346.4Support 346.01
22 May 2024, 11:28:47 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹46.23, up 5% from yesterday's ₹44.03

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 44.87 & second resistance of 45.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 47.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 47.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:18:29 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price surged by 5% to reach 46.23, outperforming its peers. While Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering saw a decline in their stock prices, Thermax and Voltas experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a slight increase of 0.08%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals302.85-16.35-5.12322.3577.3105454.29
Suzlon Energy46.232.25.050.728.5257663.08
Thermax5125.8121.62.435347.152193.157727.14
Voltas1296.30.950.071500.0745.042892.59
Aia Engineering3655.95-87.95-2.354624.52761.034483.1
22 May 2024, 11:00:03 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 5.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:47:48 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 353.74% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is 353.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at 46.23, up by 5%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:38:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 46.23 & a low of 43.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 147.26Support 144.18
Resistance 248.28Support 242.12
Resistance 350.34Support 341.1
22 May 2024, 10:11:42 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:53:36 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.2% to reach 43.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Thermax is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals297.9-21.3-6.67322.3577.3103730.67
Suzlon Energy43.5-0.53-1.250.728.5254257.93
Thermax5121.9117.72.355347.152193.157683.22
Voltas1292.8-2.55-0.21500.0745.042776.78
Aia Engineering3703.95-39.95-1.074624.52761.034935.84
22 May 2024, 09:35:12 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹44.55, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹44.03

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 44.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.57 and 44.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 44.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:23:34 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.79% and is currently trading at 44.82. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 376.22% to reach 44.82. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.58%
3 Months-4.99%
6 Months12.09%
YTD15.31%
1 Year376.22%
22 May 2024, 08:52:42 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 144.8Support 142.6
Resistance 245.55Support 241.15
Resistance 347.0Support 340.4
22 May 2024, 08:35:02 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 11.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27923 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:07:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 44.16 & 42.05 yesterday to end at 42.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

