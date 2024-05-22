Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹42.26 at opening and ₹42.47 at closing. The high for the day was ₹44.16, while the low was ₹42.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹59936.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 2669093 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price reached a peak of 46.2 and a trough of 45.9 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 46.19 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.3
|Support 1
|46.0
|Resistance 2
|46.4
|Support 2
|45.8
|Resistance 3
|46.6
|Support 3
|45.7
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹43.15, while the high price reached ₹46.23.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 346.55% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 AM has increased by 346.55% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹45.96, up by 4.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon reached a peak of 46.23 and a bottom of 46.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.19
|Support 1
|45.96
|Resistance 2
|46.32
|Support 2
|45.86
|Resistance 3
|46.42
|Support 3
|45.73
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|42.03
|10 Days
|40.83
|20 Days
|40.95
|50 Days
|40.62
|100 Days
|41.72
|300 Days
|35.43
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹46.2, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹44.03
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹44.87 & second resistance of ₹45.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹47.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹47.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 398.98% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM today is 398.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹46.1, up by 4.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 47.26 and 44.18 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 44.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 47.26.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.27
|Support 1
|46.14
|Resistance 2
|46.32
|Support 2
|46.06
|Resistance 3
|46.4
|Support 3
|46.01
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹46.23, up 5% from yesterday's ₹44.03
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹44.87 & second resistance of ₹45.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹47.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹47.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price surged by 5% to reach ₹46.23, outperforming its peers. While Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering saw a decline in their stock prices, Thermax and Voltas experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a slight increase of 0.08%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|302.85
|-16.35
|-5.12
|322.35
|77.3
|105454.29
|Suzlon Energy
|46.23
|2.2
|5.0
|50.72
|8.52
|57663.08
|Thermax
|5125.8
|121.6
|2.43
|5347.15
|2193.1
|57727.14
|Voltas
|1296.3
|0.95
|0.07
|1500.0
|745.0
|42892.59
|Aia Engineering
|3655.95
|-87.95
|-2.35
|4624.5
|2761.0
|34483.1
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 5.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 353.74% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is 353.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹46.23, up by 5%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 46.23 & a low of 43.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|47.26
|Support 1
|44.18
|Resistance 2
|48.28
|Support 2
|42.12
|Resistance 3
|50.34
|Support 3
|41.1
SUZLON ENERGY
SUZLON ENERGY
SUZLON ENERGY
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.2% to reach ₹43.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Thermax is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|297.9
|-21.3
|-6.67
|322.35
|77.3
|103730.67
|Suzlon Energy
|43.5
|-0.53
|-1.2
|50.72
|8.52
|54257.93
|Thermax
|5121.9
|117.7
|2.35
|5347.15
|2193.1
|57683.22
|Voltas
|1292.8
|-2.55
|-0.2
|1500.0
|745.0
|42776.78
|Aia Engineering
|3703.95
|-39.95
|-1.07
|4624.5
|2761.0
|34935.84
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹44.55, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹44.03
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹44.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.57 and ₹44.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 44.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.79% and is currently trading at ₹44.82. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 376.22% to reach ₹44.82. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.58%
|3 Months
|-4.99%
|6 Months
|12.09%
|YTD
|15.31%
|1 Year
|376.22%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|44.8
|Support 1
|42.6
|Resistance 2
|45.55
|Support 2
|41.15
|Resistance 3
|47.0
|Support 3
|40.4
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 11.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27923 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹44.16 & ₹42.05 yesterday to end at ₹42.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
