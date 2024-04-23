Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 3.7 %. The stock closed at 39.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.87 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 38.95, a close price of 39.41, a high of 41.38, and a low of 38.7. The market capitalization stood at 55,635.06 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 14,241,545 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.87, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹39.41

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 40.87, which represents a 3.7% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.46. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in the market.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 14,241,545 shares with a closing price of 39.41.

