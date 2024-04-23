Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹38.95, a close price of ₹39.41, a high of ₹41.38, and a low of ₹38.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,635.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 14,241,545 shares traded.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.87, which represents a 3.7% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.46. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in the market.
