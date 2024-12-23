Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹67.49 and closed at ₹67.03, marking a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹67.82 and a low of ₹64. With a market capitalization of ₹87,523.13 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,196,504 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 24.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.82 & ₹64 yesterday to end at ₹64.17. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.