Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹57.18 and closed at ₹57.45, showing a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹57.86 and a low of ₹54.58 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,227.86 crore, Suzlon's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,873,424 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.86 & ₹54.58 yesterday to end at ₹55.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend