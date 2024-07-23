Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at ₹54.56 and closed at ₹54.54. The high for the day was ₹55.45, and the low was ₹53.5. The market capitalization was ₹75,080.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45, and the 52-week low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 3,593,043 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹55.85 & second resistance of ₹56.61 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹57.79. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹57.79 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has increased by 4.83% and is currently trading at ₹57.73. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 181.02% to reach ₹57.73. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|23.36%
|6 Months
|31.77%
|YTD
|44.19%
|1 Year
|181.02%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.85
|Support 1
|53.91
|Resistance 2
|56.61
|Support 2
|52.73
|Resistance 3
|57.79
|Support 3
|51.97
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 5.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.45 & ₹53.5 yesterday to end at ₹55.07. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.