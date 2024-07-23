Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 55.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.54 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at 54.56 and closed at 54.54. The high for the day was 55.45, and the low was 53.5. The market capitalization was 75,080.85 crore. The 52-week high was 56.45, and the 52-week low was 17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 3,593,043 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.54, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹55.07

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 55.85 & second resistance of 56.61 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 57.79. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 57.79 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has increased by 4.83% and is currently trading at 57.73. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 181.02% to reach 57.73. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months23.36%
6 Months31.77%
YTD44.19%
1 Year181.02%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.85Support 153.91
Resistance 256.61Support 252.73
Resistance 357.79Support 351.97
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 5.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2220
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59016 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 55.45 & 53.5 yesterday to end at 55.07. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

